Cross County Football Rivalry Week

Sonora Versus Summerville View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Tonight, the Summerville Bears will host the Sonora Wildcats at Thorsted Field.

The Bears enter the game 1-3 following last week’s loss to Calaveras High, 27-8. It is only the second game of the season for the Sonora Wildcats who defeated Gustine in the opener, 33-7. You can hear tonight’s game live at 7pm on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The audio will also be streamed on myMotherLode.com.

This is the final game of the season for the Bears, and the Wildcats will host Calaveras High next week.

Calaveras (1-1) is on the road this evening and will face Argonaut (2-0).