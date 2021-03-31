Update: Fire In Sonora Contained

Grass fire in Sonora View Photo

Update at 3:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the grass fire that ignited along the 18100 block of Via Serena near Calle Oeste Road, east of Campo Seco Road has been contained at an acre. Upon arrival, crews were able to mitigate the threat to one structure. What that structure was CAL Fire dispatch did not know. Mop-up will be going on for the next hour.

Original post at 3:35 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are working a vegetation fire in Sonora.

The flames broke out in grass along the 18100 block of Via Serena near Calle Oeste Road, east of Campo Seco Road.

CAL Fire reports that a structure was threatened but crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to it. The fire is an acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. Also, assisting firefighters in battling the blaze, says CAL Fire dispatch is an asphalt road, keeping the flames from spreading. An update will be provided when additional information comes into the newsroom.