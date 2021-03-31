Three Injured In Felony DUI Crash On Tuolumne Road

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA — A rear-end crash on Tuolumne Road in Sonora sent three people to the hospital and one was arrested for drunk driving.

The wreck happened on Monday afternoon just west of Soulsbyville Road. The CHP reports 24-year-old Omari Chenualt of Long Barn was driving his 1990 Toyota Pickup eastbound on Tuolumne Road at a high rate of speed. Head was 54-year-old Derek Ellis of Sonora in his 2009 Dodge SUV stopped and attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway. Chenualt was unable to stop his vehicle in time and the front of his vehicle crashed into the rear of Ellis’ vehicle, according to the CHP.

Ellis and Chenualt’s were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital while, 23-year-old Victor Bassett of Twain Harte, a passenger in the pickup also sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene.

During the investigation, CHP officers determined Chenualt was “driving his vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage” and taken into custody for felony DUI. His bail was set at $35,000.