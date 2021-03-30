Update: Structure Fire In Standard Area

Cal fire Truck View Photo

Update at 4:35 p.m.: A close call this afternoon, as firefighters battled a structure fire in the Standard area of Tuolumne County with explosive materials inside.

CAL Fire reports the fire has been contained. It started outside of a workshop in the 16000 block of Tuolumne Road near Morris Road just before 4 p.m. A caller reported that the shop contains explosive materials like paint cans and gas and there is also a tractor-trailer inside. Luckily, CAL Fire dispatch reports that the flames were extinguished before they could spread into the shop or to nearby vegetation. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the fire remains under investigation.

Original post at 4:10 p.m.: Standard, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the Standard area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports it started in a workshop in the 16000 block of Tuolumne Road near Morris Road just before 4 p.m. A caller reported that the shop contains explosive materials like paint cans and gas. There is also a tractor-trailer garaged there. There is no word on what ignited the fire or if the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.