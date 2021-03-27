Teaching Bike Safety As Warmer Weather Brings More Riders Out

CHP bike safety event at Belleview Elementary View Photos

Sonora, CA – A course modeled after real roadways where kids can test their bike safety skills is one way the CHP is getting riders ready for the roads.

As spring brings warmer temperatures, more bikes will be on the roadways and that has prompted the Sonora Unit of the CHP to get creative. On Thursday, officers held a Bike Safety Day at Belleview Elementary from 8 a.m. to noon with about 60 students attending. One key safety lesson was not only wearing a helmet but how to do it the right way.

“We showed students how to determine how snug it should be on the chin,” explained CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. “Also, devices that can be added for extra padding and others that are used to tighten down the helmet. In case they were to fall off the bike or crash, the helmet would stay secure on their head and hopefully take some of the impact.”

The course helped with other topics like basic riding skills and how to be courteous to others when riding a bike. Machado added, “Cyclists should also wear reflective vests especially at night, making sure they stay off heavily traveled roads and just pay attention to their surroundings.”

Two lucky students in need were also given bikes and helmets thanks to a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. Machado says the community also donated two bikes and Razor scooters to the school.