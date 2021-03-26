One Team Has A Bye Week, The Other Hits The Gridiron

Summerville travels to Mariposa for first game of 2021 View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the Sonora High Wildcats have a bye week after their victory over Gustine out of Merced County, 33-7, Summerville will take the field on their home turf tonight.

The 1-1 Bears will host Calaveras this Friday evening. You can hear all Summerville games live on 93.5 KKBN.

After having this weekend off, the Wildcats will travel to Summerville next Friday, April 2, and will be at home on April 9 to face Calaveras. You can hear those games live on Star 92.7.

The Wildcat and Bear games are also streamed on myMotherLode.com.