Road Closure Near Groveland To Detour Traffic

Road closed sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – A section of Wards Ferry Road in Tuolumne County will be shut down to allow for bridge repair prep.

Public Works has hired contractor Crawford and Associates out of Sacramento to conduct geotechnical investigations for the design of a new bridge at Deer Creek in the Groveland area.

The prep work will require the Deer Creek bridge on Wards Ferry Road to be closed off to traffic all next week, Monday, March 29th through Wednesday, March 31st from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists will be detoured around the area with the suggested alternative routes of Jacksonville Road and Highway 120. Due to the workaround, travelers should plan for extra time to get to their destination. Detour signage has already been posted at both ends of the bridge to warn travelers of its closure three days next week.

Drivers are asked to obey all signage and slow down near the cone zones. Construction on the new bridge is tentatively slated to begin in 2023-2024, according to county public works.