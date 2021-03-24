No Football For Sonora Friday: Summerville At Home

Sonora High Banner View Photo

Sonora, CA — While Sonora High was hoping to schedule a football game for this coming Friday during this condensed season, it is now confirmed that it will instead be a bye week for the Wildcats.

Sonora High opened the season last week with a 33-7 win over Gustine. State directives mandate that local schools only play teams in neighboring counties, and that has made scheduling difficult because Amador County schools are no longer an option. The Wildcats will travel to Summerville next Friday, April 2, and will be at home on April 9 to face Calaveras. You can hear those games live on Star 92.7.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier the 1-1 Summerville Bears will host Calaveras this Friday evening. You can hear all Summerville games live on 93.5 KKBN. High school football audio is also streamed on myMotherLode.com.