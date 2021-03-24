Second Hero Recognized For Brave Rescue

Calaveras Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, Deputy Jason Markovitz and Tuolumne Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Last week Sheriff Bill Pooley presented a Life-Saving Award to Tuolumne County Corporal Andrew Long for being instrumental in rescuing a suicidal man on the Parrotts Ferry Bridge.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Markovitz also played a critical role in the rescue, but he could not attend the presentation of the award during the March 16 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting because he had to testify in a court case.

So, Sheriff Bill Pooley attended yesterday’s Calaveras Supervisors meeting in San Andreas to formally recognize Deputy Markovitz. He was in attendance along with Calaveras Sheriff Rick Dibasillio.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office reports that the heroic actions of Deputy Markovitz and Corporal Long demonstrate their dedication to law enforcement and willingness to risk their lives to help another.

