High Winds Bring Down Trees In Tuolumne County

TCFD Photo of Engine 511 is currently at scene on Paseo de los Portales Road in the Crystal Falls area of a tree into power lines. View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — High winds in the area have brought down several trees in Tuolumne County and sparked a power outage.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Sierra Nevada until 11 AM Wednesday. The outage is impacting 439 PG&E customers in the Phoenix Lake Crystal Falls area along Big Hill, Phoenix Lake and Longway roads. The tree came crashing down on Paseo de los Portales Road bringing down power lines. Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) reports that one residence was affected, and the roadway is closed. They ask the public to stay out of the area.

TCFD also warns, “These high winds are battering the area again. Current wind speed at Mt. Elizabeth is North 20 mph with gusts to 38. Please be careful with anything that can start a fire, and presume all downed lines are power lines and steer clear until secured by a professional.”

A crew is assessing the outage and the utility gives a restoration time of 7:30 p.m. Another tree went down on Placer Drive near the Fuller Road intersection in the Twain Harte area. Crews are working to remove it.