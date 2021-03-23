State Now Allowing Youth Activities Like Band And Choir

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State of California’s Public Health Department has added some organized youth activities that can now proceed under its recreational sports guidelines.

Band, drumline, choir and drama can commence in all parts of the state. They qualify as “low contact” activities and are allowed in all four of the color-coded tiers. Participants must social distance and follow other protocols. Some of the other youth activities allowed in all parts of the state include cross country, golf, skiing, tennis and track-and-field.

Sports allowed only once counties fall into the red tier (Tuolumne and Calaveras counties already there) include things like football, baseball, softball, cheerleading and volleyball.