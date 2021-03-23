California’s Unemployment Website Having Issues

California Employment Development Department Headquarters View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Employment Development Department’s website has been experiencing intermittent problems over the past couple of days.

It has caused delays for some people who have been trying to certify their eligibility so that they can keep receiving benefits. It is a requirement to certify eligibility every two weeks.

The website has been crashing off-and-on since Sunday, and the EDD reports that anyone unable to certify their eligibility should simply try back later. Some lawmakers are voicing concern about the situation, and Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson says he’ll request a report about what has led to the problem. California’s EDD has experienced occasional issues, and backlogs, since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.