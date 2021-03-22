Local Schools Eligible For $6.4-milion In State Funding

Sonora High School View Photo

Sacramento, Ca — Earlier this month Governor Gavin Newsom signed a $6.6-billion education package designed to bring more students back to the classrooms.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker to see how much of that money might be received by local public schools. She reports that there are a couple of different funding sources. The first is in-person instruction grants that can be used for any purpose to help bring more students back to campus. It could fund things like COVID-19 testing, cleaning and disinfecting, personal protective equipment, ventilation upgrades, salaries for those providing in-person instruction, or social and mental health support services.

The second pot of money is for expanded learning opportunities that provide extra instruction and support for social and emotional well-being.

Parker says all of the local schools qualify for the In-person instruction grants and many districts are developing expanded learning opportunities depending upon their student population needs.

In total, the county is eligible to receive as much as $6.4-million based on the state’s formula, according to Superintendent Parker. The breakdown is below:

Sonora Union High School – $1,080,576

Sonora Elementary – $667,962

Summerville Union High School – $629,093

Soulsbyville Elementary – $524,089

Curtis Creek Elementary – $495,832

Columbia Elementary – $457,586

Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified District – $431,504

Jamestown Elementary – $436,139

Summerville Elementary – $389,436

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office – $372,394

Gold Rush Charter – $306,530

Twain Harte School District – $270,186

Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy – $203,250

Belleview Elementary – $196,681