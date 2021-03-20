Tuolumne County Joins The Yarts Board Overseeing Buses To Yosemite

Yarts Bus Routes View Photos

Sonora, CA – Two Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will now be voting members of the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) board that provides buses to Yosemite.

Since 2012, YARTS has provided a bus from Sonora to Yosemite National Park via Highway 120. It offers three daily round trips during the summer season, which runs from May to September.

At Tuesday’s Tuolumne supervisors meeting, the board accepted the invitation by the Yarts board to add the members. Those appointed were District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell and District 4 Kathleen Haff.

“I am thrilled to represent Tuolumne County in this regional transportation Joint Powers Authority,” said Supervisor Haff. “I look forward to working with the group on a winning long-range strategy that will position YARTS well for generations to come!”

The Yarts governing board is comprised of two supervisors from each of the county members. With Tuolumne County joining Mariposa, Merced, and Mono counties as voting members, and Madera and Fresno as non-voting members.

Merced County Supervisor Scott Silveira, YARTS Board Chair welcomed the union, stating, “Both Tuolumne County and the Tuolumne County Transportation Commission have been exceptionally supportive of YARTS for the past nine years and we celebrate this moment in partnership with them.”

This year’s bus service is slated to run from May 17 through September 30. The Yarts fare is all that is needed to get into the park. For more information regarding bus schedules, routes, or COVID-19 safety measures, please visit www.yarts.com or call (877) 989-2787 or click here.