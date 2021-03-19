McClintock Argues Against Immigration Legislation

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — The US House of Representatives passed a bill, 228-197, that is designed to provide a pathway to citizenship for the group of younger people referred to as “dreamers” who are in the country illegally.

Congressman Tom McClintock, who represents the Mother Lode, spoke out against it. He criticized President Biden’s recent executive actions related to border security and argued that the House bill sends the wrong message about amnesty.

He stated, “We’re way beyond the debate over whether this is a border crisis. The question now is whether we have a border at all.”

HR 6, the “American Dream and Promise Act of 2021,” would provide a pathway to citizenship for younger undocumented immigrants, along with Temporary Protected Status recipients, and those with Deferred Enforced Departure. It could impact about four million people.

After being approved in the House, its fate is unclear in the Senate, as it needs 60 votes in favor to pass.