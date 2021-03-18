Tuolumne Supervisors Call Special Friday Meeting

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will meet to discuss things like COVID-19 vaccine distribution and filling the District Attorney position.

The special Friday meeting will start at 10 am. The first item on the agenda is approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and the State of California related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. We reported earlier that the state is bringing in a third-party administrator, Blue Shield, to facilitate vaccine efforts. The proposed MOU would allow the county to continue its current relationship with the state, and establish expectations so that it can continue to administer vaccinations rather than having to enter into a contract with the private entity, Blue Shield. Under the agreement, Tuolumne County would continue to vaccinate residents who are eligible for it.

Later the county will go into closed session to discuss a few items. Limited details are released about closed session discussions, but the meeting agenda notes that one is in relationship to property negotiations regarding Standard Park, and “price and terms of payment.” The negotiating party is listed as Brian Wahlbrink. There is also a closed session planned related to labor negotiations with employees, and another for an unidentified legal matter.

The meeting will reconvene into open session at 1 pm with discussion, and interviews, to fill out the remaining term for the District Attorney’s position. It was vacated after Laura Krieg was elected Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge.

