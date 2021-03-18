Cloudy
Borgeas Bill Calls For 9/11 Moment Of Silence

By B.J. Hansen
9/11 War on Terrorism Memorial

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas has authored legislation that was approved unanimously by the Senate Education Committee yesterday.

It would encourage all public elementary and secondary schools to observe a moment of silence when September 11 falls on a school day.

“September 11th was an unforgettable day for our country,” said Senator Borgeas. “By designating September 11th each year as a day of remembrance and encouraging students to observe a brief moment of silence, we can honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and the courageous heroes on that solemn day. We will never forget.”

Borgeas, a Republican, represents District 8, which covers the Mother Lode counties like Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador and Mariposa.

