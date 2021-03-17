Calaveras CAO Alt Resigns

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County will begin the search for a new County Administrative Officer.

Board Chair Benjamin Stopper confirms that Albert Alt has tendered his resignation, effective June 2nd. Stopper says it was accepted by a unanimous vote of the supervisors. He adds, “Mr. Alt and the board mutually agreed that he would utilize existing leave until the resignation date. The board wishes Mr. Alt well in all of his future endeavors.”

The board met in closed session yesterday to first discuss the CAO position, and then to discuss bringing in an Interim CAO.

The board has directed Human Resources Director Judy Hawkins to bring forward a resolution at the next regular meeting to approve Deputy CAO Christa Von Latta for the interim role.

Alt spent nearly two years in the role of Calaveras CAO after being hired in April of 2019.