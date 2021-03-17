Sunny
Update: Big Rig Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

By B.J. Hansen
Big rig rollover - Photo by Allison Jones

Update at 8:13am: The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is being conducted near a crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Be prepared for a delay.

Original story postd at 7:58am: Copperopolis, CA — The CHP reports that a semi-truck has overturned on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near the bridge, on the Calaveras side.

Numerous emergency officials are responding to the scene so be prepared for activity in the area. Minor injuries have been reported.

