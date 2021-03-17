Former Regional GOP Congressman Joins Recall Race

Sacramento, CA — A Republican, who once represented parts of the Mother Lode, has announced his intention to run in the recall race aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom.

Doug Ose, a businessman from the Sacramento area, was elected to the US Congress in 1998 and served through 2004. At the time, his district three seat stretched down into Calaveras and Amador counties. He was popular with taxpayer groups who called for limited government and served as the Chairman of the House Government Reform Committee. He declined to seek re-election in 2004 because of a self-imposed term limit pledge, and seat was won by Republican Dan Lungren. Following redistricting, Calaveras and Amador counties are now part of the district of Congressman Tom McClintock.

Ose re-emerged in 2014 to challenge Democratic Congressman Ami Bera for a Sacramento area seat, and Bera won the race by less than a percentage point.

Ose joins other Republicans in the recall race, Kevin Faulconer and John Cox.

Today is the deadline for proponents of the recall to submit an estimated 1.5-million eligible signatures.