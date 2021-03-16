Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Northern Sierra Nevada

Snow At Pinecrest Lake View Photo

Snow will return to the Sierra Nevada this Thursday and Friday.

A Pacific storm will bring periods of heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada starting this Thursday and continuing into Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the northern Sierra Nevada, from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Total snow accumulations during this time period will range from six to fifteen inches above the 5,000 foot elevation.

The snow levels on Thursday will start around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, before lowering to 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Friday.

Expect southwesterly wind gusts in excess of fifty mph over the highest peaks.

Heavy snow will be possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Travel delays and chain controls will impact travel into the mountains.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts.