Man Who Died In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has identified a man who tragically died in a Saturday motorcycle crash on Bonds Flat Road.

He is 40-year-old Martin Flores Of Modesto.

The CHP reports that he lost control of his 2006 Suzuki at around 5pm and hit a guardrail. A Fish and Wildlife Officer came across the crash and began providing medical aid, but Flores passed away at the scene.

Details regarding the crash are still under investigation. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.