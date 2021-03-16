TUD Delays Traffic On Crystal Falls Drive

Road Work Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that it will be doing some maintenance work on the Twain Harte Interceptor on Crystal Falls Drive.

The work will take place today through Thursday between the hours of 8am-4pm. One way traffic control will result in delays up to 10 minutes. The specific area on Crystal Falls Drive is between Crystal Lake Court and Feather River Drive. Travel with caution in the area and try to avoid it if possible.