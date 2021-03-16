Icy Conditions Delay Some Schools

Ice and snow View Photo

Sonora, CA — Slick roads are delaying the opening of some schools this morning.

Click here for the latest information and refresh the page throughout the morning as additional information comes into the news center.

Snow fell in the lower foothills yesterday, and there will be a break in the precipitation today and tomorrow, with more wet weather anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

Today there is a frost advisory in effect until 10 for the Mother Lode and portions of the central valley.

For information on chain controls on the area highways, click here.