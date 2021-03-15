HWY 108 off ramp into Sonora View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning issued for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, will expire at 5 PM this afternoon.

The potential for minor snow accumulations still remains as low as 1,500 to 2000 feet. However, most of the impactful accumulating snowfall remains above 3,000 feet.

Additional snow accumulations above 4,000 feet will range from three inches to half-a-foot.

The winds will continue to gust as high as fifty mph over the higher locations.

Moderate to heavy snow is falling at times. Travel in the Sierra Nevada is very difficult. Plan on travel delays and slick, snow covered roads, some of which may become impassable or closed. Roads that remain open will require tire chains. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Skies are forecast to clear and winds diminish tonight setting the stage for strong overnight cooling behind a cold low pressure system dropping south of the region. There is a high probability for temperatures to range between thirty to thirty-five degrees for three to five hours late tonight and early Tuesday morning, resulting in frost to form during that time.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday from 4 AM through 10 AM.

Apricots, pears, plums, peaches, and possibly cherries and prunes could be susceptible to frost damage. Nut trees are not likely to be impacted.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and could mar the appearance of fruits and vegetables.

Chilly overnight and early morning temperatures are expected again Wednesday morning with low temperatures just slightly higher in most locations.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.