Columbia College District Adds Hundreds Of Millions To Economy

Columbia, CA —The annual economic impact of Yosemite Community College Districts shows that 706.6 million is added to the region with nearly 10,000 jobs supported. This report is based on an analysis received by the district Board of Trustees on March 10th and reflects the 2019-2020 fiscal year. This includes the two Modesto Junior College campuses in Stanislaus County as well as Columbia College in Tuolumne County, combined the schools serve more than 32,000 students. Dr. Henry Young, YCCD chancellor explains.

“We always recognized the positive impact our programs and instructors have on students’ lives, This report underscores and quantifies the long-lasting value of that education for everyone who lives and works in our region.”

The report emphasizes that the investments made each year by students and taxpayers in YCCD are a win-win for both parties. Important to note the report shows that TCCD generates more taxpayer dollars than it requires to operate. For every $1 invested in TCCD, they will receive $1.10 in return through a combination of added tax revenue and reduced demand for government services by YCCD students during their lives.