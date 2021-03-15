Covid-19 Vaccine Available In Tuolumne County For 55 And Older

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health reports that it has COVID-19 vaccine available at a clinic tomorrow, and officials are dropping the age requirement to 55 and older.

Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz says anyone interested should fill out the county’s online vaccine inquiry form which can be found here.

The vaccine had earlier been available locally for those 65 and older, and for residents in other age groups that work in select industries or have certain pre-existing medical conditions.