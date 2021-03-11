Governor’s Office Details Money Coming From Federal Stimulus

Governor Gavin Newsom At COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom’s office reports that California should see a combined $150-billion from the $1.9-trillion federal stimulus package.

Approximately half would be in the form of $1,400 direct payments and increased unemployment benefits. In addition, $26-billion will go to the state government to recoup funding for services that required extra money during the pandemic. $16-billion will be split between city and county governments. $15.9 billion will go to schools and $3.6-billion will be set aside to improve contact tracing and vaccination efforts. There will also be money for programs related to things like transit services, childcare and airports.

Newsom is planning to announce more specifics about how the money will be allocated in the state when he releases his May-revised budget.