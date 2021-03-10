Calaveras Public Health Transitions To MyTurn For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA–Over 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Calaveras and now Calaveras Public Health is working to make sure people eligible will have increased access to vaccines. This week they will be launching the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic using California’s My Turn platform. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated sign up here

If you are eligible and an appointment is available you can schedule one. If it’s not your turn yet or nothing is available, you can register to be notified when you’re eligible or when appointments open up. The first clinic using the new platform is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Frogton located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. Those who have made an appointment must use the Frogtown Road entrance. This clinic will only be offering the first dose of the vaccine

For people without access to a smartphone or the internet, a hotline has been set up at 1-833-422-4255 and will be operated Monday-Sunday, 8 am-8 pm. Tuolumne will be moving to the same system at some point next week.