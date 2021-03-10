Update: Pickup Versus Dump Truck Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Update at 2:35 p.m.: The CHP reports no injuries in the pickup and dump truck collision on O’Brynes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area that has slowed traffic. Tow trucks are working to remove the wreckage, but travelers are asked to find an alternative route if possible. Further details on the crash are below.

Original post at 1:44 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a pickup and dump truck collision on O’Brynes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area that is slowing traffic.

The crash happened on the turn just before the bridge near Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road on the Tuolumne County side, north of Highway 108. The CHP reports that the Dodge Ram pickup truck and a three-axle dump truck pulling a utility trailer collided. The pickup went down an embankment along with the trailer that landed on top of it. The pickup has major damage to the front end and to its side. There are unknown injuries at this time. It is unclear if the wet weather played a role in the wreck. The CHP has called for a heavy-duty tow truck to remove the dump truck and another one with equipment to pull the pickup and trailer up from the embankment.

Travelers will want to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible, as officers are directing traffic. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.