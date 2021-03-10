Borgeas Critical Of Newsom’s Address

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas is offering pointed criticism of Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State Address.

Click here to read an earlier story about last night’s speech delivered from Dodger Stadium.

Borgeas has released the statement below:

“Governor, it has been almost one year since you issued a statewide stay-at-home order. At the time, this was seen as swift and decisive action in response to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year, however, we have yet to see the sound correlation between scientific data and your executive decisions. Now, thousands of businesses have shuttered permanently and millions of children have been out of school for almost a year without evidence to lead us to believe this was the right course of action.

The state of California has been run by executive fiat with little to no consultation with the Legislature. California would benefit if you spent more time meeting the needs of communities throughout the state reeling from this pandemic. Now, at the final hour, it appears you are trying to save your grade halfway through the term.

Actions speak louder than media statements, Governor. Your vaccine distribution system has largely injected a dose of disproportionality across vulnerable communities. Your system of colored tiers and ratios for re-opening have left Californians dazed and confused. If the data backs up these restrictions, it’s past time to show your work.

While no Governor can adequately prepare for this type of event, there were clear and preventable inadequacies that took place that have tremendously hurt the people of California. Californians deserve better.”