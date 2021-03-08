Indoor Youth Sports Receive Greenlight In California

Sonora, CA — The State of California has revised its rules regarding indoor recreational sports.

The state earlier announced that outdoor sports, for example like football, soccer and softball, could begin in areas that have lower levels of COVID-19 transmission. Counties must have less than 14 new cases per 100,000 residents (most counties meet the criteria as the state average is around 10 cases per 100,000 residents).

A lawsuit was filed by the group “Let Them Play” arguing that indoor sports should also be allowed. The state then negotiated a settlement to end the lawsuit, and it is reflected in the new guidance.

Regarding what it means, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says, “It allows indoor sports for youth groups, whether it be school or league-based, but it requires that they adhere to the same guidance that the NCAA uses.”

He adds, “Which means players stay in cohorts, players and coaches get tested on a regular basis, and that they get tested at least 48 hours from a competition. So, it really makes it rigorous for the early detection of disease.”

More information on the new state guidelines can be found here.