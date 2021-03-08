What Can Those Vaccinated Now Safely Do?

The CDC has released new COVID-19 guidance today for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The guidance has been highly anticipated as millions across the country have received the shots over the past couple of months.

The CDC points out that you are only considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A notable change is that the CDC says it is now ok to gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. You can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from “one other household” (like visiting relatives or friends) without masks (unless someone they live with has an increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19).

In addition, if you come into contact with someone who has the virus, there is no need to quarantine after being fully vaccinated, unless you have symptoms.

The CDC still recommends that those fully vaccinated delay domestic and international travel for the time being, keep wearing masks when in public spaces, and continue to follow any guidance at your workplace.