Update: CAL Fire Working Blaze In Murphys Area

By Tracey Petersen
Cal fire Truck

Update at 2:05 p.m.:  A vegetation fire in the Murphys area of CalaverasCounty has grown slightly in size.

The flames ignited in some grass at a property in the 5600 block of LogCabin Drive near Darby Lane and west of French Gulch Road and Highway 4. CALFire reports the size has increased from a quarter acre to an acre and the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 1:40 p.m.: Murphys, CA — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in some grass at a property in the 5600 block of Log Cabin Drive near Darby Lane and west of French Gulch Road and Highway 4. CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

