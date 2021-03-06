Tuolumne County Leaders Give Update On Juvenile Hall

Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility that opened a little over three years ago.

Tuolumne County officials have been looking at ways to reduce operational costs and grow partnerships with neighboring counties. The guests will be Chief Probation Officer Dan Hawks, Facility Supervisor Annie Hockett and Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Campbell.

They will also detail the goals the facility, the impacts of trauma on youth, the average number of kids there on a given day, and recent changes at the state level that could impact detention facilities.