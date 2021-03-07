Road Work Planned In The Mother Lode This Week

Road Work Sign View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working this week.

In Tuolumne County on Highway 108 at Coffill Road and Leisure Drive expect one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at Chestnut Street, the shoulder on both sides of the street will be closed long-term for shoulder work.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras on Thursday, March 11, from Old Woman Gulch to the George Reed Company Entrance on the left traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work. The work begins at 7 AM and plans to conclude by 5 PM. Expect ten-minute delays.