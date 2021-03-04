Snow Is Forecast To Return To The Northern Sierra Nevada

A quick moving winter storm will bring widespread snow to the Northern Sierra Nevada and portions of the southern Cascades, from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 10 PM Friday to 10 AM Saturday.

The snow could become heavy for a time from late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The majority of the snow accumulation is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation, but the snow levels will be falling on Saturday morning with some possible light accumulation down to the 3,500 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevation will range from three to eleven inches.

If you have mountain travel plans during the time of the advisory be prepared for chain controls and winter driving conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.