COVID Vaccine Alert: Doses Available

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne Public Health clinic is underway, and officials say they have open slots to get a shot, but only for the next hour and for those with special conditions.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz relays that they are trying to get as many vaccines into arms as possible and the clinic is open with appointments available up until 4:15 p.m. at Sierra Bible Church on Tuolumne Road. Appointments are available for those 18-64 years old with a qualifying health condition please visit the link here to see what conditions are eligible.

The number to call is 533-7401 to make an appointment to make sure you qualify. They are accepting walk-ins up to 4:15 today that meet the eligibility criteria as listed on the flyer below: