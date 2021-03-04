The Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Plans To Return This Year

Tuolumne Lumber jubilee View Photo

The multi-day Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee plans to return to Tuolumne City this year from Friday June 25th through Sunday June 27th.

Aaron Rasmussen, the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Board President, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 is in charge of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. Rasmussen is the Chairman.

Last year, the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee could not take place according to the Tuolumne County Health Department. Rasmussen was told that “mass gathering events” were not allowed in Tuolumne County due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, one of the exceptions to that rule was for organized protests. So the name of the event was changed to the ‘Tuolumne Lumber Protest’ and it was narrowed down to a one day event.

According to Rasmussen, this year there will be numerous safe protocols in place and he has been in touch with District 3 Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

Most of the regular events will return, including a Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, live music, a Saturday morning street parade, food and merchandise vendors, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling, tug-of-war and more.

Rasmussen also wants to put out the word to all High School students throughout both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, that there will be new Flag football Tournaments and Softball Tournaments events.

As of now, there are no carnival rides planned. However, even that could soon change according to Rasmussen.

Volunteers for various duties and events are needed. Coordinators are wanted for everything from the Queen Pageant to the Parade.

There will be a full meeting that the community is invited to attend on Thursday March 11th starting at 5:30 PM inside of the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. This will be a discussion of the 72nd annual event that includes information, precautions, volunteers and anything else needed in order to make this year successful.

For any questions and for more information, call Rasmussen at 209-206-6768.

