Section Of Parrotts Ferry Road Closed After Logging Truck Crash

Columbia, CA – A section of Parrotts Ferry Road has been shut down following a logging truck crash that has traffic backed up during the evening commute.

The CHP is turning vehicles around at the Parrotts Ferry Bridge and Porcina Way. Currently, a tow crew is working to remove the overturned truck that spilled its logs across the roadway blocking travel.

The roadway is expected to be closed for 30 minutes, according to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route, like Highway 49, until the roadway is reopened. When that happens an update will be provided.