California And Three Western States Approve New COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Gavin Newsom press briefing View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Four Western states including California have approved the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has completed its review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and concluded it is safe and effective for use. The workgroup submitted their findings to the Governors of California, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon whose states have already received shipments of the vaccine this week.

The workgroup comprised of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health started to independently review FDA covid actions beginning in October 2020. Governor Newsome is optimistic about the vaccine and the progress the state has made so far, relaying, “With the authorization of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, we now have three remarkable vaccines that offer 100 percent protection from death and hospitalizations. We have administered 9.5 million vaccines in California thus far, and we’re building a system that will allow us to vaccinate people as quickly as supply becomes available. There is truly light at the end of the tunnel.”

The workgroup will continue to access future vaccines and update the western governors accordingly.