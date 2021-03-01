Tuolumne Supervisors To Fill Commission Seats

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — As three new Tuolumne County Supervisors recently joined the board, there will be a discussion about filling seats on the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Review Committee and the board’s Planning Committee.

The board has been accepting applications for various seats, and how to proceed forward will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition, there will be a presentation about the Commission on Aging’s 2021 goals. The board will also consider appointing Laurie Sylwester and Viktorea Martinez to open seats on that commission.

Also, there will be an update delivered from public health officials about the local response to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.