Over Month After Wicked Winter Storms, Cleanup Continues

Hazard tree removal on Harper Road View Photos

Mi Wuk Village, CA – The sounds of saws, trees falling, and chippers continue in Mi-Wuk Village, and the higher elevations after blustery winter storms ripped through the area more than a month ago.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that road crews are making progress with “another good week of storm debris removal.” Work continues in several areas along the Highway 108 corridor as the pictures in the image box show. Cleanup crews removed hazardous trees on Harper and Cedar Pines roads. They also tackled roadside brushing on Rawhide Road.

As report here, the wicked storms hit over the last week of January and continued into the beginning of February bringing deep snow and high winds causing massive power outages and plenty of downed trees. Plow crews had problems clearing the roadways, leaving residents stranded in their homes, as detailed here.

Public works remind the public that it is unlawful to place debris, including brush and tree materials, from private property in the county roadway and right-of-way. They add that debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner.