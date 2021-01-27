Wednesday Power Outages And School Delays

Sonora, CA — The lights have been flickering in various areas this morning, and some parts of the Mother Lode are experiencing power outages.

PG&E reports that hardest hit areas include 392 near Copperopolis, 313 along Phoenix Lake Road and the Peaceful Valley area, 148 south of Wallace 142 in Paloma and 60 in Mokelumne Hill.

There are smaller outages in Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village and Columbia.

The CHP reports that there is PG&E pole that caught on fire along Meadow Brook Drive, and it could be the reason for the outage in the Phoenix Lake area.

Areas in the Central Valley have also been hit hard, so PG&E will be busy in various areas throughout today and likely tomorrow.

In addition, numerous schools are closed or delayed today. Click here for the latest information.

To read the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service, click here.