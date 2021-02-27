Windy Weekend Throughout California

Damage at Mariposa Grove View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM this morning through 6 PM tonight.

Northwest winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty to forty-five.

After a brief break, a separate Wind Advisory will go into effect for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills and the Central Sierra Nevada. This Advisory will be effective from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM Sunday morning.

Sustained northeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely, with gusts ranging from forty-five to sixty mph. The higher gusts will be mostly along the higher ridges and the crest of the Sierra Nevada.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects. Dead or damaged trees may be toppled. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.