Unclaimed COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available At Today’s Clinic

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora advises about 100 slots are open on a first-come, first-served basis for today’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Hospital spokesperson Karen O’Brien tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are planning to provide over 700 second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds today and anticipate having some extra vaccine that will allow us to offer some first-dose vaccinations.”

There are approximately 100 appointments available for Tuolumne County residents 65 years and older. An appointment is required and can be obtained online by clicking here. Further instructions are provided on the website after confirming an appointment.

Today’s vaccine clinic is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, off of Stockton Street. O’Brien says it is expected to run until 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.