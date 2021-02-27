Sunny
37.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Unclaimed COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available At Today’s Clinic

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
COVID-19 vaccination distribution

COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora advises about 100 slots are open on a first-come, first-served basis for today’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Hospital spokesperson Karen O’Brien tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are planning to provide over 700 second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds today and anticipate having some extra vaccine that will allow us to offer some first-dose vaccinations.”

There are approximately 100 appointments available for Tuolumne County residents 65 years and older. An appointment is required and can be obtained online by clicking here. Further instructions are provided on the website after confirming an appointment.

Today’s vaccine clinic is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, off of Stockton Street. O’Brien says it is expected to run until 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 