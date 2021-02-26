Business Groups Criticize TUD Board’s Recent Decisions

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch View Photo

Sonora, CA — Leaders with the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors and Tuolumne County Business Council have co-authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Betsy Hurst, president of the realtors group, and Justin Myers, a director with the business council, point out that three TUD board members declined to vote in favor of a proposed declaration on February 12 clarifying that the district has enough water supply for future connections. Click here to read the earlier story.

While the action doesn’t change the status quo, the business groups are concerned that some board members are leaning towards restricting new connections at some point.

The business leaders argue that Pinecrest and Lyons reservoirs will both “fill and spill” this year and the district can ”provide enough water to meet our current demands with enough remaining water to provide 275 years of available supply at the TUD annual average of 50 new residential connections a year.”

Hurst and Myers add, “Had the TUD board decided to restrict connections on February 11th, how would they tell the owners of the almost completed homes with Habitat for Humanity and other people with homes under construction that they are going to be “inconvenienced”? How do they tell the State of California they can’t connect the new $50 million dollar courthouse or how do they tell Visionary Homes to stop working on their affordable apartment project in Sonora that our County has provided some of the grant dollars needed to plan and construct?”

They also address actions related to a commercial development at the Pedro Wye, and the district’s efforts to acquire PG&E infrastructure. You can find the full blog by clicking here.