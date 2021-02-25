22 Deaths Added To Calaveras County’s Toll

Calaveras County Dashboard View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There have been some delays related to the state’s COVID-19 data reporting system, and 22 deaths were just added to Calaveras County’s total.

They occurred over the past three months while the state and region were going through a fall and winter surge. Calaveras has now recorded 47 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Neighboring Tuolumne County has reported 59 deaths to this point.

Calaveras has 33 active COVID-19 cases. In total, there have been 1,904 confirmed cases and 1,824 people have recovered.

The Calaveras Public Health Department continues to encourage people to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. Wash hands, physical distance, stay home if you are sick and avoid large gatherings.