PG&E Releases 2020 Power Shutoff Stats

PGE releases 2020 power shutoff statistics

Sonora, CA – Showing improvements, PG&E has emailed customers with statistics from last year’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) utilized to prevent major wildfires.

The utility attributed customer feedback for many of the improvements that were made. Those included 55% fewer customers impacted by PSPS events in 2020 and enhancements to its electric grid technology that kept 628,600 customers energized compared to similar weather events the prior year.

Additionally, PG&E touted reduced restoration times as detailed in the graphic below:

The utility also noted better information and support resources last year as well. PG&E detailed that 4,500 customers were served through partnerships with community-based organizations. Together they served 30,400 food packages and distributed 6,550 batteries at their 245 Community Resource Centers, which were set up in communities during power shutoffs, and saw 50,105 total visitors.

Customers asked for more clear and precise alerts, providing details like the timing at specific addresses regarding shutoff and restoration, according to company officials. PG&E responded with over 12.3 million PSPS notifications that were sent out to customers’ in their preferred language via calls, texts, emails, and knocking on doors. To give feedback email wildfiresafety@pge.com or call (866) 743-6589.