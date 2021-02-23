California Property Tax Deadline Extended For Homeowners Impacted By Wildfires

CA Controller Betty Yee Speaks In Sonora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Homeowners recently affected by wildfires will have more time to apply for a Property Tax Postponement (PTP).

The program, explains State Controller Betty T. Yee, allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and meet income, equity, and other requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

Residents have until June 1 to apply for the 2020-21 PTP in governor-declared disaster areas in these 31 counties: Butte, Del Norte, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Siskyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

California homeowners postponed more than $4 million in residential property taxes through PTP in the 2019-20 tax year. Also, as of February 10, more than $3.6 million had been paid out for the tax year 2020-21. Yee stressed the funding for the program is limited, and applications are processed in the order they are received. She added participants must reapply each year and show that they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Currently, the interest rate for this year for all PIP tax postponements is five percent. Under the program, according to Yee, a lien is placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed for a manufactured home until the deferred taxes are repaid. The comptroller’s office will begin taking applications for the 2021-22 tax year in September. For applications and program details, click here or call (800) 952-5661.